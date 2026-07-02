As socialists surge in primaries, the Colorado Democratic Party gathers for a kumbaya

Colorado Democrats are rushing to show a united front two days after a primary election that exposed deep divisions between progressives and the party's more moderate members.

CBS

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib hosted a "Unity Rally" at a union hall in Denver with socialist and centrist Democrats.

"When you look at this incredible ticket behind me, you see every stripe of the Democratic Party represented," Murib said.

Democrats, including treasurer nominee and state Sen. Jeff Bridges, insist the party isn't divided. Rather, it's diverse.

"We are a big tent party, and we never march in lock step ideologically with anybody else in our party," Bridges said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who lost his gubernatorial bid to Attorney General Phil Weiser, said he will do everything he can to help Weiser win in November.

"We've got a range of people that represent a huge spectrum of political thought in Colorado," Bennet said. "I think that's great for the Democratic Party, and I think that's great for democracy."

But it's not so great for Democrats like U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a 30-year incumbent who lost to a 29-year-old Democratic socialist. DeGette was not at the unity rally. Melat Kiros, who defeated her, was.

"I am so honored and so excited to be standing here alongside fighters," Kiros said.

Her fight to end U.S. support for Israel is among the issues dividing the party.

"I know for a fact that everyone that was on that stage has that same baseline, that has the goal of protecting that dignity and the safety for Palestinians and for Israelis," Kiros said. "We are going to sit down and have those conversations about what that looks like as a party."

It is a party that's looking for its center of gravity amid competing ideologies and a generational change.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen says it is also a party that can't afford an internal war as it battles for control of congress.

"We don't have time for litmus tests," Pettersen said. "We don't have time to fight each other. We are in a critical moment where we are fighting for the very foundation of our democracy and the country."

U.S. House Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse says Democrats need to focus on fighting President Trump.

"I believe in four month's time that we will win the House of Representatives," Neguse said. "That this dark chapter that we are experiencing as a result of Trump and Trumpism will begin to come to a close, and I believe Colorado will be principally responsible for that."

In addition to Kiros, several far-left candidates for the state legislature also won primaries, so progressives will likely have a larger presence next year at the Colorado State Capitol, where there is already a lot of tension at between the far left and more moderate wings.

But President of the Colorado Senate James Coleman says the Democratic caucus is family and will stick together.

"We will get there, and we will make sure Colorado stays and becomes even more of a place where everyone belongs." Coleman said.