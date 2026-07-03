Colorado Democrat Melat Kiros looks to future after primary win: "This is a movement"

After defeating the longest-serving member of Colorado's congressional delegation in the Democratic primary election for Colorado's First Congressional District, Melat Kiros is looking to the future of her role in the party that is undergoing some change.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette congratulated challenger Kiros just hours after the polls closed Tuesday night. Kiros defeated the 15-term incumbent by about 10 percentage points, marking one of the biggest political upsets in recent Colorado history.

Born in Ethiopia in 1997 — the same year DeGette was first elected to Congress — Kiros is now the Democratic nominee for Colorado's 1st Congressional District. She said the victory belongs to the people who powered her grassroots campaign.

Cheers erupted Tuesday night as the 29-year-old took the stage to celebrate with supporters.

"This is a movement," Kiros told the crowd.

Kiros said her campaign was powered by working people determined to take their power back. She credited the victory to thousands of volunteers who organized across the district.

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 30: Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros speaks to supporters at an election-night watch party after winning the Colorado primary on June 30, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Kiros defeated incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

"We just showed exactly what that power looks like when we actually organize, and we talk to our neighbors and our friends about what kind of world that we want to live in," Kiros said.

According to Kiros, campaign volunteers made more than 500,000 phone calls and knocked on more than 100,000 doors during the race.

"I think this says that billionaires and corporations have spent so much time and so much money trying to convince us that we didn't have this kind of power, that we didn't have this kind of ability to organize and actually to fight back," she said.

Supporters said the campaign energized young voters around issues including affordable housing, Medicare, universal childcare, and the rising cost of living.

"People recognize things aren't working. Things have to change, and people are ready to pour their blood, sweat, and tears into making change happen," supporter Jimmy Kruz said.

Denver Public Schools board member Monica Hunter said Kiros' campaign resonated with voters struggling with everyday costs.

"A lot of Americans and Coloradans are not homeowners. They're worried about grocery prices, they're worried about ICE, and they're ready to do something about it," Hunter said. "If you look around, we see mostly young folks here tonight because her campaign inspires them."

Before turning her attention to the general election, Kiros took a moment to thank DeGette for her decades of service in Congress.

"She helped build the community that welcomed my family to this city and to this district, and I will always be grateful for that," Kiros said.