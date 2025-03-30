Social media post about missing police officer "in extreme danger" is fake

A post circulating on social media about a missing female police officer from a local department being "in extreme danger" is not true.

It is in fact a scam, according to police.

One such post was distributed among private groups in the Greeley area last week. It stated Sgt. Katie Cunningham of the Greeley Police Department had not been heard from since her daughter was found alone in the officer's car.

A fake social media post shared on a private page in the Fort Collins area claims a Fort Collins Police Department officer is missing and in extreme danger. The same name and photo was shared regarding a Greeley Police Department officer. A GPD spokesperson called the post a "scam." The department, according to a spokesperson, does not employ any officer by that name. Nor are any of its officers missing. Facebook

Greeley PD spokesperson Kristen Duus told CBS Colorado that the department does not have an officer by that name and none of its officers are missing.

"This is a scam post," Duus stated. "People will post the image and change the hashtag to whatever local city they can, so it garners shares. Then they'll change any attachments to hacking links or fraudulent pleas" for assistance and donations.

Duus added that the fake post is being shared across the country. An online search easily turned up rebranded versions of the post in Illinois, South Carolina and Alabama.

Here, the same post was reportedly shared in the Castle Rock, Fort Collins, and Cheyenne areas. It was adjusted to reflect the missing officer being from each of those local police departments.

The name and photo are apparently those of an actual school resource officer in Great Falls, Montana, as reported by an outlet in that city. However, the photo is 10 years old. That officer is now a sergeant.

In that Great Falls media outlet's story, the Great Falls Police Department stated that a Montana "silver alert" is for missing senior citizens. Colorado does not use a "silver alert" for any missing persons.

Also, the Great Falls police department indicated the real Sgt. Cunningham shared a screenshot of the fake post with her husband. Her husband, with humor, asked if her there was a reward.