Another snowstorm set to bury Denver, could paralyze travel across Colorado's Eastern Plains

Our storm that keeps on giving is set to give Colorado one more big blast of snow all day Friday into Saturday morning. Friday and Saturday are both First Alert Weather Days.

Driver Abner Mirander, right, and Jose Guillen of Denver Parks & Recreation sweep snow at Civic Center Park in Denver on Wednesday. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The cut-off storm system will push into central New Mexico Thursday night, becoming an Albuquerque Low early Friday morning. This will dump copious amounts of snow over the Sangre De Cristo mountains and southeastern Colorado. Some areas will see another 1 to 3 feet of snow in those areas.

As Friday morning progresses, the center of the storm moves into north Texas and the panhandle of Oklahoma. This will energize snow across the Denver metro area along with southern sections of the state.

For the morning drive, snow will be falling early as light showers with dense fog. As the morning commute progresses, the snow will get heavier and heavier after 8 a.m. into the remainder of the day.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver metro area, Front Range foothills and most of the Eastern Plains. This includes Interstate 70 and Interstate 25, which will have closures in place most likely through Saturday morning. Areas in and around the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs may see 7 to 14 inches of snow with 12 to 19 from Limon to the Kansas state line. This will paralyze travel across the Eastern Plains and southeastern areas of Colorado.

Southern Colorado will be the hardest hit with the potential for an additional 1 to 3 feet in some areas.

This additional snow may be record breaking for this early in the season.

As a result of the snowstorm, many school districts in the Denver metro area announced they would be closed on Friday. That included Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools. See the full School Closings page for the latest updates.