Denver metro area prepares for its first severe weather risk of the season

Storms fired up in Eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon and evening, but that risk for severe weather shifts a little more to the West on Thursday.

CBS

Thursday afternoon, the Denver metro area will be under a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe weather, while parts of Eastern and Southeastern Colorado are under a Level 2 – or slight risk for severe storms.

CBS

Several factors will be in play for Thursday's storm chance and the threat for severe weather.

If morning cloud cover limits daytime heating, our risk for severe weather will decrease. If afternoon highs only manage to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, afternoon storms would be more isolated and weaker.

However, if the clouds clear enough through the first half of the day and temperatures can climb into the mid to upper 60s, instability will increase in the atmosphere, increasing the chance for severe storms to develop. We would likely see more storm development, and there would be a greater chance for those storms to reach severe thresholds.

CBS

The chance of rain showers will increase by around noon on Thursday, with isolated storms developing after around 2 PM.

The threat of severe weather will continue through late Thursday night, with a few lingering showers and storms overnight.

CBS

By Friday, temperatures will drop into the 50s with more shower chances into the afternoon.

The weekend comes with much warmer weather, as highs head for the 80s on Sunday.

Wind speeds are also expected to pick up on Sunday, which will increase fire weather threats across the state.