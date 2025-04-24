Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver metro area prepares for its first severe weather risk of the season

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storm season begins
Severe storm season begins 03:32

Storms fired up in Eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon and evening, but that risk for severe weather shifts a little more to the West on Thursday.

spc-day-1-alex.png
CBS

Thursday afternoon, the Denver metro area will be under a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe weather, while parts of Eastern and Southeastern Colorado are under a Level 2 – or slight risk for severe storms.

fr-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

Several factors will be in play for Thursday's storm chance and the threat for severe weather.

If morning cloud cover limits daytime heating, our risk for severe weather will decrease. If afternoon highs only manage to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, afternoon storms would be more isolated and weaker.

However, if the clouds clear enough through the first half of the day and temperatures can climb into the mid to upper 60s, instability will increase in the atmosphere, increasing the chance for severe storms to develop. We would likely see more storm development, and there would be a greater chance for those storms to reach severe thresholds.

futurecast-2.png
CBS

The chance of rain showers will increase by around noon on Thursday, with isolated storms developing after around 2 PM.

The threat of severe weather will continue through late Thursday night, with a few lingering showers and storms overnight.

extended-am.png
CBS

By Friday, temperatures will drop into the 50s with more shower chances into the afternoon.

The weekend comes with much warmer weather, as highs head for the 80s on Sunday.

Wind speeds are also expected to pick up on Sunday, which will increase fire weather threats across the state. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.