Denver Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, several others closed Friday due to winter storm

More snow on the way, this system isn't done with Denver and Colorado yet.

Denver Public Schools, Jeffco, Aurora, Cherry Creek, Littleton, and Douglas County School Districts are among the larger school districts to cancel school on Friday due to a winter storm descending on Colorado. A complete list of school closures can be found on CBS Colorado's School Closings section.

Snow accumulates on a school bus during a snowstorm on March 14, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. Mark Makela / Getty Images

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists confirmed that Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued through Thursday evening across much of Colorado. The Denver metro area is expected to get at least 8 inches of snow.

An additional 2-8" is expected across the Palmer Divide, 4-10" across I-70 with lighter amounts to the north.

