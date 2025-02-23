Three snowmobilers caught in avalanche on Colorado's Gravel Mountain

Avalanche danger remains high in Colorado, thanks to several rounds of heavy snow that moved through the area in February. Three snowmobilers were partially buried by debris when they were caught in an avalanche north of Granby on Saturday.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, numerous riders took to the slope of Gravel Mountain that day, high marking or jumping the cornice, before the avalanche occurred. The area is a popular place for snowmobiling, and authorities said multiple riders were on the slope when the avalanche was triggered.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Two snowmobile riders were reportedly high marking, driving up the steep slope as far as possible before turning around and going back downhill, when they were caught and partially buried by the debris. One of them deployed their avalanche airbag. The CAIC said a third snowmobiler jumped the cornice and was partially buried when they rode into the flowing avalanche.

CBS

A fourth snowmobiler was standing on the cornice at the time. Officials said they fell onto the bed surface but were not touched by the moving debris.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The Grand County Sheriff's Office responded to assist as bystanders and companions went to help the snowmobilers. They said no one was buried or significantly injured in the avalanche and no one is missing.