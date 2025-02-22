1 killed in avalanche near Colorado's Berthoud Pass

One person was killed Saturday when a skier triggered an avalanche in Colorado, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Few details were immediately available but a sheriff's office spokesperson said the avalanche was triggered around 4:45 p.m. in the "Fingers Area" on Berthoud Pass near Winter Park.

Several agencies were still actively responding to that avalanche around 6:30 p.m., including the sheriff's office, Grand County Emergency Medical Serves, Grand County Search and Rescue, a Flight for Life Colorado unit, and the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment Team.