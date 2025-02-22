Watch CBS News
1 killed in avalanche near Colorado's Berthoud Pass

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

One person was killed Saturday when a skier triggered an avalanche in Colorado, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Few details were immediately available but a sheriff's office spokesperson said the avalanche was triggered around 4:45 p.m. in the "Fingers Area" on Berthoud Pass near Winter Park.

Several agencies were still actively responding to that avalanche around 6:30 p.m., including the sheriff's office, Grand County Emergency Medical Serves, Grand County Search and Rescue, a Flight for Life Colorado unit, and the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment Team.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

