Snowmobiler rescued in Colorado after avalanche west of Vail Pass

First responders rescued a snowmobiler after he and his partner were caught in an avalanche west of Vail Pass Monday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the two men were riding a snowmobile on Shrine Mountain around noon when an avalanche buried one of them.

Shrine Mountain avalanche Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The second rider tried to use his avalanche rescue transceiver to locate the other man but could not get a signal. When he called 911 for help, Summit County deputies and members of the Summit County Rescue Group came to the rescue.

Officials said one of the rescuers spotted the missing rider's deployed avalanche airbag while walking across the debris field. The second rider and rescue workers managed to free the man from the debris about an hour after the avalanche occurred.

Authorities said the man was conscious and talking when he was rescued and first responders took him to a hospital for evaluation.

Another avalanche swept a truck off the road in Loveland Pass on Friday. The avalanche danger is at level four out of five and avalanche warnings have been issued through Tuesday.