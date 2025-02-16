Denver man survives avalanche on Loveland Pass, credits seatbelt and strangers who stopped to help

The snow has caused slick and dangerous conditions in Colorado's high country expected to continue throughout Presidents Day weekend. That included extreme weather Friday night when an avalanche on Loveland Pass swept a pickup truck off the road. The driver now credits his seatbelt and the help of strangers for his survival, as Loveland Pass was closed through Saturday.

On Friday night, Vu Nguyen was one of many skiers heading back to Denver, stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. His brother-in-law was supposed to join him but had to go to work last minute, so Nguyen borrowed the truck and went on his own.

"We were just inching along, one following after another," Nguyen said. "But out of the corner of my eyes, I thought I saw white stuff coming and I thought it was just wind blowing the snow, and next thing I know, the truck was being pushed and slid."

An avalanche was heading straight toward him, eventually knocking the truck off the road, and flipping it multiple times. Nguyen says he passed out, but his seatbelt and the car's airbags kept him alive. When he came to, Nguyen says he realized a window had broken on the truck and he was buried deep underneath the snow.

"I took a few gulps of snow so I could breathe and start moving and kicking. I realized that the snow was coming down again," Nguyen said. "I'm upside down."

Vu Nguyen's truck is seen here on its roof and off the road after an avalanche caused it to slide off Loveland Pass on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Nguyen survived and says it's because of his seatbelt and airbags, as well as the help of strangers who ran to help him. Summit County Sheriff's Office

Nguyen was able to unbuckle and eventually dig himself out of the broken window and up to the surface where other drivers had stopped.

"A few people were kind enough to come down and throw me a rope, and they pulled me out of all the cold," Nguyen said. "I don't know their names, but I will never forget the help."

That help included strangers taking Nguyen in for the night since he couldn't get home and helping him get in touch with his family. "Once he said he was okay, I'm like, 'that's all I need to hear. You don't worry about the truck,'" his brother-in-law Chris Mai said.

Vu Nguyen, right, recounts a harrowing story about when his truck overturned due to an avalanche on Loveland Pass on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. His brother-in-law Chris Mai, left, planned on skiing with Nguyen that day but got a last-minute call to come into work. CBS

Saturday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Loveland Pass was closed as crews worked when they could to clear the road. The western side of the pass has since reopened but the eastern side is still closed above and around Loveland Ski Area.

"It's a very rare occurrence to have something happen when vehicles are on the road. However, last night, our teams were actively getting people off the mountain, and that's when it occurred," Amber Shipley, CDOT Region Two communications manager, said.

In parts of the mountains this weekend, the avalanche risk remains high. Meanwhile, the roads are expected to stay slow-moving and slick as they were Saturday.

"A treacherous day for travel along the I-70 mountain corridor," Shipley said. "Allow extra time to ensure that their cars are properly prepared. Do they have enough windshield wiper fluid? Do they have the proper tread depth, and do they have a winter storm kit in their car?"

With barely a scratch on him, Nguyen says he's ready to drive back out to ski as soon as their truck gets pulled out.

"It's picturesque and, well, it's one in a million," Nguyen said. "We'll probably go buy a lottery ticket and be fine."