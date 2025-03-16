Surge in snowfall creates great ski conditions, peak levels in Upper Colorado snowpack

The Upper Colorado snowpack, which encompasses the Blue River Basin in Summit County, is experiencing a remarkable winter. The area's snowpack levels have nearly reached 100% of the average for this time of year.

Recent snowstorms have created ideal conditions for skiing and snowboarding. Owen Moum, a skier visiting from Monument, described the conditions as "amazing," noting "deep spots" of fresh powder.

According to Ruch, this level of snow accumulation puts the region on track to potentially surpass typical peak levels, which usually occur around April 16th. "Being on pace right now means you're probably scheduled to at least finish a little bit up above where you typically are," Ruch explained.

Keeping a healthy snowpack plays a vital role aside from bringing crowds up to hit the slopes. It serves the high country's crucial defense against wildfires, which are a constant threat in Colorado's alpine desert environment. CBS Colorado's Joe Ruch said the combination of wind, sun, and dry air can quickly lead to hazardous conditions however, an above-average snowpack acts as a "preventative measure" against excessive dryness. He said the surge in snowfall has been much needed for the last five years.

"Summit County has about 15 inches of liquid water trapped," Ruch said, emphasizing the importance of a slow and steady melt. This gradual release of water provides long-term moisture, mitigating the risk of rapid drying and subsequent fires, so long as temperatures remain average as well.

"This is all great news for skiing, the high country fire prevention. It's just all of Colorado with the ecosystem," Ruch stated, adding, "We're having a normal year and it's five years overdue."

Ruch said the forecasted weather outlook predicts an additional 10-20 inches of snowfall, which would pile onto the already positive looking snowpack.