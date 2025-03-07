Watch CBS News
Snow slide in Colorado's Red Mountain Pass catches two vehicles

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Truck and vehicle caught in snowslide on Red Mountain Pass
Truck and vehicle caught in snowslide on Red Mountain Pass 00:25

Two vehicles were caught in a snow slide Thursday morning in Colorado's Red Mountain Pass, prompting mitigation efforts in the area.

hwy-550-snow-slide.jpg
Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a natural slide triggered on US 550 Red Mountain Pass just before noon. The slide struck the side of a box truck, and a small passenger vehicle became stuck while attempting to drive through the slide. CDOT said no injuries were reported.

A front-end loader cleared the snow and officials reopened the highway by 1 p.m. Due to adverse winter conditions, CDOT closed US 550 for approximately one hour Thursday afternoon to perform avalanche mitigation efforts.

hwy-550-avalanche-mitigation.jpg
Hwy 550 avalanche mitigation Colorado Department of Transportation
hwy-550-avalanche-mitigation4.jpg
Hwy 550 avalanche mitigation Colorado Department of Transportation

The department closed the highway again Friday morning between Ouray and Ironton for further mitigation. Hwy 550 was closed for a little over an hour while crews triggered and cleaned up the avalanche.

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

