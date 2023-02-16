Snow plowers feeling pressure following a long month of impactful winter storms

What it takes to keep the roads clear in Jefferson County

What it takes to keep the roads clear in Jefferson County

What it takes to keep the roads clear in Jefferson County

This week marked some of the Denver area's first measurable snow in weeks. The lull was a welcome break for many but for some, not long enough.

"For January, the snowfall has been incredible," said Matt Damjanovich, supervisor for Jefferson County Road and Bridge. "On top of that, the freezing temperatures we've had? We're basically a whole entire crew down and so that provides a lot of stress for our team to get out there and provide these services for the citizens."

For the metro area, the month of January saw the most snow it's seen since 2007 and plow drivers are feeling the pressure. Especially in Jefferson County.

"Unincorporated Jefferson County has 2900 paved lane miles and another 500 unpaved lane miles that we need to take care of. We have 144 drivers that are supposed to be taking care of these lane miles so 30 CDL drivers down is a pretty big hit for us," he said.

Jefferson County is currently short 30 plow drivers and it's not alone in the struggle to hire.

CBS

At a state level, there are still plow drivers needed but incentives have helped.

CDOT's director of communications, Matt Inzeo, told CBS News Colorado via email on Wednesday that it's made great progress with hiring since the summer.

"We believe increased housing stipends and compensation changes are helping to keep people, and our in-house CDL program has attracted more than 100 new licensees that remain with us," Inzeo said.

Damjanovich hopes incentives work to fill the gaps in his crew as well.

Currently, the county is offering $1000 hiring bonuses along with training for anyone who may require a CDL. Until he can hire more, Damjanovich is asking for patience as many of his drivers are working overtime to keep up.

"Overtime is a big thing. What people need to also realize is, it's just going to take us a little but longer to get these roads cleared. It's not going to happen as fast as it used to," he said.

Damjanovich added that for anyone interested in joining the team, the job is full-time-year-round.

More information can be found here: https://bit.ly/410AyOM