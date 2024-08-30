Snowplow "roadeo" helps drivers prepare to clear Colorado roadways this winter

Snowplow drivers in Aurora are preparing for winter driving conditions. The city hosted its annual Snowplow Roadeo on Thursday to test 80-plus pieces of snow removal equipment.

Drivers navigated the snowplows through an obstacle course that are patterned off Aurora's major intersections in the city.

Crews may plow up to 1500 miles of roadway during a major winter storm. Plows often run routes over and over to make sure the roads stay passable.