Snowplow "roadeo" helps drivers prepare to clear Colorado roadways this winter

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Snowplow drivers in Aurora are preparing for winter driving conditions. The city hosted its annual Snowplow Roadeo on Thursday to test 80-plus pieces of snow removal equipment. 

Aurora hosted its annual Snowplow Roadeo to test 80+ pieces of snow removal equipment.  CBS

Drivers navigated the snowplows through an obstacle course that are patterned off Aurora's major intersections in the city. 

Aurora snowplow drivers put their skills to the test in the annual Snowplow Roadeo.  CBS

Crews may plow up to 1500 miles of roadway during a major winter storm. Plows often run routes over and over to make sure the roads stay passable. 

