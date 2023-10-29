Snow ends, cold stays on Sunday as the first storm of the season departs

One of the biggest October snow storms in recent memory dropped nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the Denver metro area.

The official snow total of 6.5 inches at the airport means this month will become the second snowiest October in Denver in the last 12 years.

Snow reports elsewhere along the Front Range varied from just a few inches around Thornton, Northglenn, and Brighton to at least a half a foot over the southern metro including Douglas County.

Of course the deepest snow was reserved for the high country where many areas measured more than foot. That is an unusual amount of snow even in the mountains for October. The fresh powder made for good conditions at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area which became the first ski area in Colorado to open on Saturday.

Skiers in line waiting for the Black Mountain Express at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Saturday morning. A-Basin became the first ski area open in the state of Colorado. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

For the remainder of the day on Sunday, expect a lot of clouds but not much more snow. Temperatures will also stay below freezing all day with high temperatures in 20s along the Front Range. Then the combination of clear skies, light snow, and the fresh snow on the ground will make for a very cold night in the single digits. The record low temperature on Monday (October 30) in Denver is 3 degrees from 2019 and the forecast is 8 degrees.

Much warmer weather will return later in the week with 50s and 60s for high temperatures starting Wednesday.