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Snow returns to Colorado's high country near Leadville and Twin Lakes

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
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Joe Ruch

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Colorado's high country is starting to look a little more like winter.

Fresh snow coated some of the highest peaks near Leadville and Twin Lakes Tuesday, creating a wintry scene.

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Kat Peterson took this photo on Tuesday morning of snow on the high parts of the mountains near Leadville. Kat Peterson

Leadville only dropped to 43 degrees Tuesday morning, but several thousand feet higher, temperatures were cold enough for snow.

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Kat Peterson

The weather pattern that brought the snow was associated with our first strong fall cold front of the year. This also ushered in significantly cooler temperatures statewide.

September snow on the highest peaks in Colorado isn't unusual. In Leadville, the normal low is already around freezing by the middle of the month.

And snow will eventually work its way lower. Denver's average first measurable snow is Oct. 19.

If you capture some good photos of mountain snow in Colorado, share them by clicking here.  

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