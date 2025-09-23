Snow doesn't stop Coloradans and tourists alike from enjoying the outdoors on first fall snow

On top of Loveland Pass in Colorado, hikers run into snowy scene

On top of Loveland Pass in Colorado, hikers run into snowy scene

On top of Loveland Pass in Colorado, hikers run into snowy scene

Despite heavy rain and snow during the first storm of the fall season, people were out and about throughout Colorado enjoying the state's plethora of outdoor activities on Tuesday.

Denver saw well over 1 inch of rain, with Fort Collins being the bullseye with up to 2 inches by early evening. At the same time, the mountains received the first significant snowfall of the season with amounts ranging from 2 to 8 inches across the state, at elevations as low as 9,000 feet.

"I was dreaming about (getting) to see the sunrise and walking through the mountains, but here we go: snow," one tourist said from Loveland Pass on Tuesday afternoon.

"Make sure (to) have a lot of layers, a windbreaker, and trekking poles is a must. That's what we've done," a friend who was with her said.

A tourist hiking near Loveland Pass says the snow didn't keep her or her friends inside on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, the first snowstorm of the season. CBS

David Visner, who traveled to Colorado with his wife from Michigan in their RV, said from the driver's seat of his pickup truck that while they're used to snow, he was surprised by the timing and the amount he experienced in Summit County.

"I wasn't expecting snow. We thought we went early enough in the year that we wouldn't run into snow," he said. "We're used to snow, but I certainly wasn't expecting that on this trip, and I don't like hauling the RV through snow."

David Visner regrets hauling his RV from Michigan to the Colorado mountains, saying he didn't expect snow this early in the season. CBS

One popular Colorado place people were not able to visit on Tuesday was Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park staff temporarily closed the road which runs through the park on Monday evening due to the potential for dangerous driving conditions.