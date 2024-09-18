Accumulating weekend snow is possible across the high country in Colorado

Mild mid-week before big changes arrive by the weekend

A strong upper level trough will arrive early Saturday morning bringing significantly cooler air and accumulating snow, at least across portions of the high country.

Let's start with the snow. Accumulating snowfall is possible late Saturday night into Sunday above 11,000 feet. A few flakes could mix in around 9,000-11,000', but no snow will accumulate.

Below is an example of how Saturday into Sunday could play out according to the ECMWF.

CBS

The other impact will be significantly cooler temperatures, at least compared to the past few weeks. Highs will top out in the 60s and low 70s on the Plains and the 40s and 50s across high elevations on both Saturday and Sunday.

It could be time to break out the fall jacket!