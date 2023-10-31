Volunteers needed for Aurora's Snow Busters program where Colorado neighbors shovel for each other

Snow still lingers on surfaces after Colorado's weekend storm. Clearing sidewalks can be physically demanding and costly if you hire someone to help. The City of Aurora is looking for volunteers to assist nearby neighbors with shoveling.

CBS

The city pairs volunteer Snow Busters with neighbors who have limited financial resources and are incapable of shoveling their own sidewalks.

Shoveling keeps everyone safe, from delivery drivers to kids trick or treating.

Volunteers like Jason Schneider shovel up to three driveways each storm.

"I feel fortunate that I'm in good enough health to do it. Not just for ourselves, but for someone else," said Schneider. "I think on occasion they might be able to do it for themselves if they had to, but it's just such a joy to be able to do it for them and take it off their plate."

CBS

Snow Busters are committed to helping one homeowner each snow season. The city says it's a great project for families, scout troops and other volunteer groups.

"We have a four-year-old daughter, very young, very impressionable. I want to be a good example for her and a good role model," said Schneider. "I hope to get her out with me this season for a little bit."

This year, the city has lowered the volunteer age to 13 in an effort to get more helpers. The program is getting applicants, but more are needed in different parts of Aurora. The city doesn't want volunteers driving in bad conditions, so they must be paired with a homeowner that lives within three miles of them.

To be eligible to receive free assistance, Aurora residents must have limited financial resources and be unable to shovel your sidewalk due to age, disability or other condition.

Snow Busters will be gifted a snow shovel while supplies last.

For more info on how to volunteer visit auroragov.org.