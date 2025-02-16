More snow and another Arctic blast expected in Denver, across Colorado's mountains

Snow has been falling in the mountains since Friday, bringing over a foot of snow to some areas.

Here's how much snow fell across the Denver metro area on Saturday:

Another Arctic blast and several rounds of snow are expected in Denver early next week.

Moderate to heavy mountain snow begins Sunday afternoon. Both the high country and Eastern Plain will warm to the 30s and 40s by early Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning through the early afternoon is the best time to travel through the high country. Our next storm system will bring moderate snow to the mountains by Sunday afternoon.

Snow will become heavier Sunday night and linger all day on Monday. Holiday traffic is already expected to cause a surge of travel along the I-70 corridor, adding significant snow will create several delays and possibly even closures. Be sure to check the forecast before you go!

This round of snow will come to an end late Tuesday night. As of now widespread 8-16" with up to 24" of snow is expected in the mountains.

While heavy snow is ongoing in the mountain Sunday night through Tuesday, a few waves will spill across the Plains. In fact, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night will each feature snow chances. At this point, none look huge and snow will be very light and fluffy.

As of now, the 3 systems could produce an inch or two combined across I-25. Higher snowfall accumulation is possible east of Akron and Flagler on the Plains with 2-5 inches expected. Arctic air arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be cold, with high temperatures topping out in the teens that's why a First Alert Weather Day has been issued. Winds will be breezy enough to cause dangerous wind chill values as low as 25 below Tuesday morning.

With wind chills as low as -25 degrees below 0, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes to uncovered skin. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door to work or wait for the bus. Wind chill values will be below zero both Wednesday and Thursday morning, the same advice applies. By next weekend temperatures will climb above normal into the 50s with dry conditions expected.