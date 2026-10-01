Snow accumulates on Colorado's Pikes Peak as El Niño pattern emerges

After drought conditions have persisted throughout Colorado for much of the year, the state just finished its fifth driest January-July since recordkeeping began in 1895, there was a welcome sight on Pikes Peak: snow.

The First Alert Weather Tracker at Devil's Playground as snow falls on Pikes Peak on Sept. 30, 2026. CBS

Snow started falling on the 14er in Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, part of a storm system and the beginning of the El Niño pattern expected across the state this fall.

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch traveled to Devil's Playground on Wednesday, which has an altitude of 13,058 feet, about 1,000 feet from the top of the peak. Pikes Peak measures 14,115 feet and is located to the west of Colorado Springs.

According to the National Weather Service, the season's first meaningful snow accumulation fell on Wednesday, measuring up to three inches.

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch traveled to Devil's Playground on Pikes Peak, where it was snowing on Sept. 30, 2026. CBS

When Ruch was at Devil's Playground, the temperature was at 32 degrees, but it felt like it was 14 degrees with the wind chill.

The storm was expected to continue into Thursday, with the forecast for Pikes Peak above 11,000 feet as partly sunny, with a 40% chance of rain and snow showers, and temperatures reaching highs of 34 to 45 degrees.