Search for murder suspect continues in Denver metro area after deadly shooting in Adams County

Adams County Sheriff's deputies continued searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the Denver metro area on Thursday morning. Investigators said they responded to the area of East 88th Avenue and Welby Road at the Chaparral Village community just after 4 a.m.

Crime scene tape blocks off access to a neighborhood in Adams County where deputies conducted a homicide investigation. CBS

Deputies continued to gather more evidence in connection with the shooting in the area, as well as interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

Investigators did not immediately reveal the relationship between the victim and the gunman but said there was no threat to the public.

"Our crime scene unit is currently processing the scene. Detectives are still doing some canvassing, I'm getting some information from those who might have heard something," said Adams County Sheriff's spokesperson Nicole Narverud. "We don't believe there is any threat to the public at this time. We are looking for one suspect."

Adams County deputies searched for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. CBS

Welby Road was closed from East 86th Avenue to East 88th Avenue during the investigation. Drivers were urged to take alternate routes during the closure.