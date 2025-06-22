Slightly cooler temperatures for the Denver metro area Sunday ahead of a cold front

Relief from the heat is on the way. A cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing temperatures down into the upper 70s and low 80s to start the work week. The drop in temperature may be the best way to start the work week!

Before the cold front arrives, however, temperatures will climb into the low 90s Sunday. There is a marginal chance for severe storms in the far southeast corner of the state. The rest of the state remains dry, and fire danger is high across the state, with a Red Flag Warning in effect in the high country and on the western slope until 10 p.m. Sunday.

We will also see the chance for afternoon rain and thunderstorms, which will be a welcome sight. The cooler weather sticks around for the week with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms until Thursday, when we begin to warm back up and dry out.

Thankfully, there are no triple-digit temperatures in the near future!

