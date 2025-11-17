Skydiver injured near Colorado's Vance Brand Airport

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Hygiene Fire Department says they responded with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to a field near the Vance Brand Airport. Also near the Colorado airport lot is a skydiving company, Mile-High Skydiving Center.

The Hygiene Fire Department confirmed it was a solo parachuter, but could not share their condition.

CBS

In this area, CBS Colorado has reported on five skydiving-related deaths in the last seven years. Skydiving deaths are generally rare, as the FAA says they've gone down to less than 10 a year among millions of jumps.

One witness named Danielle, who asked not to share her last name, told CBS Colorado she sees skydivers jumping in the area all the time, but when dogs started barking at the nearby field, she went into action.

"I noticed there was something green on the ground, and I thought it looked like a parachute and part of a parachute still coming down. I see skydivers every day, tons of them. And I hopped the fence and ran over, called 911 when I noticed it was a person on the ground, and they walked me through CPR until first responders were able to get here," Danielle said.

Danielle said she wants to take a CPR class to be ready for any emergency in the future. The Hygiene Fire Department says that the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.