Parachute of man who died in Colorado while skydiving may not have been fully open, witnesses say

A 60-year-old man who went skydiving died on Sunday in Colorado. The man's body was found in the afternoon in a field near the Vance Brand Airport. That's located in the Longmont area in northeastern Boulder County.

A skydiving company, Mile-High Skydiving Center, operates near the airport and confirmed they had an accident on Sunday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. Witnesses described the man going toward the ground quickly in a spin and say it appeared his parachute was not fully open.

The identity of the man who died has not been released, but the sheriff's office said he was qualified to make solo parachute jumps.

CBS Colorado has previously reported on five separate skydiver deaths in the area where the weekend death happened.