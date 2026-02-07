Skier injured by debris in Colorado's backcountry
Low snowpack is raising concerns, as debris in Colorado's backcountry is becoming exposed, posing risks to skiers.
Silverton Medical Rescue shared photos of a man being treated after his neck was injured by a wire in San Juan County. The wire was exposed, but in normal snow years, SMR says it would have been covered with snow.
Content warning: Some readers may find photo distressing.
SMR asked skiers to watch out for dangers that may not normally be present at this time of year:
"We write to warn our followers and friends on the mountain that debris, posts, wires, and other trash is far more exposed this year than other years. Be safe and keep a keen eye out for things other than rocks and trunks. Danger looks different every year, and low avalanche risk does not equal low risk overall."