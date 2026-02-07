Watch CBS News
Local News

Skier injured by debris in Colorado's backcountry

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Low snowpack is raising concerns, as debris in Colorado's backcountry is becoming exposed, posing risks to skiers.

Silverton Medical Rescue shared photos of a man being treated after his neck was injured by a wire in San Juan County. The wire was exposed, but in normal snow years, SMR says it would have been covered with snow.

Content warning: Some readers may find photo distressing.

skier-injured-by-debris-2-silverton-medical-rescue-on-fb.jpg
Silverton Medical Rescue
skier-injured-by-debris-3-silverton-medical-rescue-on-fb.jpg
Silverton Medical Rescue

SMR asked skiers to watch out for dangers that may not normally be present at this time of year:

"We write to warn our followers and friends on the mountain that debris, posts, wires, and other trash is far more exposed this year than other years. Be safe and keep a keen eye out for things other than rocks and trunks. Danger looks different every year, and low avalanche risk does not equal low risk overall."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue