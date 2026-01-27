Group of skiers in Colorado backcountry injured, four airlifted to hospital

A group of seven skiers in Colorado's backcountry recently suffered injuries while attempting to travel to the Goodwin Greene Hut. Four of those skiers were flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

According to Mountain Rescue Aspem, two people from the group were rescued late Sunday night. Temperatures were -22F, and two members of the group suffered "extreme cold injuries" and were unable to reach the hut.

MRA said heavy snow made it difficult to reach them. Both skiers were hypothermic, and one was non-responsive and in critical condition by the time rescuers were able to locate them. They were evacuated by helicopter and taken to Aspen Valley Health for treatment.

CBS

Around 11:53 a.m. on Monday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a medical SOS, and the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office notified Mountain Rescue Aspen that the group needed another backcountry rescue.

MRA said temperatures were below freezing, and continued poor snow conditions made it difficult to reach the group. Flight for Life out of Frisco was unable to respond because of strong winds to the north, but CareFlight of the Rockies was able to fly in from the southwest. Meanwhile, MRA organized ground teams on snowmobiles to make their way to the hut.

The helicopter was able to land 500 feet from the hut, where first responders discovered all five of the people inside suffered varying degrees of frostbite, including one who lost their eyesight. Two seriously injured skiers were flown to Aspen Valley Health for treatment, while the other three requested to be left behind. MRA said the remaining three skiers only suffered minor cold injuries.

CBS

MRA and the PCSO warned that anyone traveling to the hut should be ready and equipped for self-rescue or evacuation, and prepared to handle the challenges of traversing the backcountry. They warned that if someone becomes sick or injured on the way, immediate outside help may not be available.

Authorities said anyone planning to make the trip should:

Research the route, weather, and avalanche conditions ahead of time

Download .GPX files on a phone or GPS device beforehand

Make sure devices are fully charged

Know the capabilities of the people in their group

Know what to do in case of an accident or illness

Choose a reliable group communication plan, such as 2-way radios

Have a text-enabled satellite communication device that can send and receive SOS messages

Bring essential emergency gear

They added that skiers should not rely on snowmobiles to haul critical gear or food, and should be careful not to overpack non-essential items that could weigh them down. Don't separate the group or get a late start, warned MRA, and don't go on a hut trip if you're already sick or injured.