Watch CBS News
Local News

Skier dies at Keystone Resort in Colorado after colliding with padded light pole

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A skier died on Tuesday after an apparent collision with a padded light pole at Keystone Resort. That's according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Scenic view of snowcapped mountains against sky,Keystone,Colorado,United States,USA
A view of Keystone in Summit County, Colorado iStock / Getty Images Plus  

 It happened in the afternoon at the Summit County ski area located in Colorado's central mountains.

An initial investigation by the county has determined that the skier, a male, was skiing down the Haywood trail when he lost control, went off the trail and hit the pole.

Members of the ski patrol responded quickly and attempted to save the skier's life but he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

So far the skier's name and identity have not been released.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.