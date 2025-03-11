Skier dies at Keystone Resort in Colorado after colliding with padded light pole

A skier died on Tuesday after an apparent collision with a padded light pole at Keystone Resort. That's according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

A view of Keystone in Summit County, Colorado iStock / Getty Images Plus

It happened in the afternoon at the Summit County ski area located in Colorado's central mountains.

An initial investigation by the county has determined that the skier, a male, was skiing down the Haywood trail when he lost control, went off the trail and hit the pole.

Members of the ski patrol responded quickly and attempted to save the skier's life but he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

So far the skier's name and identity have not been released.