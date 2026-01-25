Out-of-state skier dies in Colorado after hitting tree at Copper Mountain

A skier who lost control and hit a tree at a resort in Colorado's mountains has died. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened at Copper Mountain on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said it happened on American Flyer, an intermediate run. The skier was a male from out of state. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The person were taken to the hospital after and later pronounced dead.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a prepared statement: "My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends affected by this loss."

So far the skier's name has not been released, and authorities haven't said where he lived.

There have been at least four deaths at Colorado ski resorts this winter. Two happened at Keystone this month and one happened last month at Aspen Mountain.