Eldora Mountain in Boulder County is set to open to customers this week for the 2026-2027 season.

The recent snowfall in Colorado's mountain communities has provided plenty of fresh powder for skiers and snowboarders looking to start off the season right. Now, Eldora says it's ready to welcome back Front Range skiers and riders on Tuesday.

"Opening Day is always special because it means welcoming our community back to their backyard mountain," says Andrew Gast, Eldora's president and general manager. "It takes an incredible amount of work to get to this moment, and I'm grateful to our entire team, especially our snowmakers and groomers. We're excited to kick off another winter together this Tuesday. See you up here!"

Alpenglow cam at Eldora Ski Resort on Nov. 22, 2026. Eldora Ski Resort

The Eldora Mountain Resort says the Alpenglow lift and the Hornblower and International trails will be available on opening day, as well as a small Woodward terrain park near the base. The resort says there is no beginner terrain available yet, but it will expand the available options as snowmaking and natural snowfall allow.

Opening day celebrations will include live music, food, and giveaways to start the season.

The resort says a new feature also highlights the mountain's past and present in celebration of Colorado's 150th and America's 250th anniversaries.

Many other ski resorts have opened over the last couple of weeks as conditions allowed. Purgatory opened to visitors on Friday, and Steamboat Springs is scheduled to kick off its ski season on Nov. 27.