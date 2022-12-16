Investigators need help identifying skeletal remains found in remote area near Rye
Investigators need help identifying objects found with skeletal remains found in a remote area near Rye in hopes that will help them identify those remains. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of some items found with the remains.
Those include a coin purse, Faded Glory hiking boots and a long, dark-colored coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6125.
