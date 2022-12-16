Watch CBS News
Investigators need help identifying skeletal remains found in remote area near Rye

Investigators need help identifying skeletal remains found in remote area near Rye
Investigators need help identifying objects found with skeletal remains found in a remote area near Rye in hopes that will help them identify those remains. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of some items found with the remains. 

Those include a coin purse, Faded Glory hiking boots and a long, dark-colored coat. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6125.

