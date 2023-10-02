Watch CBS News
Sisters celebrate International Raccoon Day at the Denver Zoo

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

International Raccoon Day happened over the weekend but sisters Cashe and Pecan are still celebrating. The sisters call the Denver Zoo home. 

  Raccoon sisters Cashe and Pecan call the Denver Zoo home.  Denver Zoo

They are raccoons despite their light coloring, which is called Leucism. 

Raccoon sisters Cashe and Pecan call the Denver Zoo home. The raccoons have leucism which determines their light color and makes it unlikely they would survive in the wild.  Denver Zoo

They were rescued by a homeowner and determined to be unlikely to survive in the wild. 

One of the Raccoon sisters, Cashe and Pecan, that call the Denver Zoo home.  Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo visitors can see the raccoons at Harmony Hill. 

Jennifer McRae

First published on October 2, 2023 / 10:32 AM

