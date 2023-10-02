Sisters celebrate International Raccoon Day at the Denver Zoo
International Raccoon Day happened over the weekend but sisters Cashe and Pecan are still celebrating. The sisters call the Denver Zoo home.
They are raccoons despite their light coloring, which is called Leucism.
They were rescued by a homeowner and determined to be unlikely to survive in the wild.
Denver Zoo visitors can see the raccoons at Harmony Hill.
