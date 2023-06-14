1 car falls into sinkhole on Jackass Hill Road, repairs expected to take weeks

A portion of Jackass Hill Road just north of Mineral Avenue in Littleton will remain closed for weeks after a car was caught in a sinkhole. The road collapsed on Monday and Littleton Public Works crews discovered that one of the 48" culverts draining water in Jackass Gulch under the roadway had collapsed.

The second 48" culvert was intact at that time but then partially collapsed as the day progressed Monday with additional rainfall and the growing sinkhole.

A pedestrian/bicycle detour route began along the Railroad Spur Trail to the west of Jackass Hill Road and through the streets of the Palisade neighborhood. An orange snow fence was installed around the sinkhole perimeter and a chain link will also be installed to enhance the safety of the area.

The City of Littleton said full road closures at Mineral Avenue and at Curtis Court/Jamison Way will be necessary for several weeks. C&L Water Solutions will install two 66" diameter concrete culverts to replace the collapsed culverts. The upgrade from 48" culverts is part of the Jackass Gulch Master Plan and Mineral Mobility Improvements Project that was initially planned for next year. Those will be replaced now to avoid digging up the area again next year.

C&L Water Solutions will begin the replacement of the culverts the week of June 19.