Sightings increase in Colorado as hungry bears end hibernation early

With the return of warmer temperatures, Colorado's bears are coming out of hibernation early. Campers, hikers, and residents in rural areas should be aware of potential encounters as hungry bears venture out in search of food.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says many of the bears began waking earlier this year.

For the first three weeks, the bears were in a state of "walking hibernation," during which they still ate and drank very little. Usually, the bears would still be in this stage in mid-April, but waking earlier means they're already in their normal activity period.

Once normal activity resumes, bears can eat 5,000 to 8,000 kcal per day, says the North American Bear Center. Colorado's ongoing drought has made food sources scarcer, leading to an increase in sightings as bears venture farther in search of food.

Brian and Dai Friend

Brian and Dai Friend said a hungry bear knocked over two of their Ring cameras on Friday when it wandered onto their property on the Western Spanish Peak. Thankfully, both cameras are still usable.

"He probably thought they were bird feeders," said Dai Friend.

Another bear was spotted by hikers on the Manitou Incline on Saturday night.

Screenshot Chris Cooley

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, most conflicts between humans and bears involve human food, garbage, pet food, bird seed and other attractants.

"When people, intentionally or unintentionally, leave food out for bears to find, a bear's natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans. Bears that get too comfortable around people can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety. Habituated bears often must be killed," the CPW Living with Bears guide states.

They advised residents to always keep trash cans indoors overnight and to avoid leaving out attractants such as pet food and bird feeders. It's also important not to leave food inside vehicles, as this can lead to bears breaking through doors or windows to reach it.

CPW asked that anyone who sights a bear contact them at (719) 227-5200.