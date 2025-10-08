Shucked kicks off Denver Center's new Broadway season with "corn-ography"

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts kicked off its new Broadway season with "Shucked," a musical comedy that takes audiences through a story of perseverance, confidence, and romance.

Shucked DCPA

The show, known for its corny jokes, is about a community known as "Cobb County" trying to save its dying crop of corn. The main character, "Maizy," goes on a trip to Tampa to find someone who can help solve the issue. However, her journey takes twists and turns and ultimately leads her back to those she loves.

While the storyline, music, and comedy shine on stage, those in the production say they love how much choreography there is.

"It is a dance-heavy show," said Mike Nappy, the actor who portrays "Peanut" in the show.

"We are dancers first. I think we like to think of ourselves as the Rockettes of corn," said Quinn VanAntwerp, the actor who portrays "Gordy" in the show.

While there is a lot of movement on stage throughout the production, both actors said they have come to enjoy one of the most popular numbers in the musical.

"The corn kick line is something we added right before Broadway; it was like this is the identity of our show," VanAntwerp said.

Shucked DCPA

The duo invited CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas to learn the corn kick line, or at least a portion of it.

"The corn kick line is an iconic part of our show. It has been a while since I have done it, but you do it every single night, Mike," VanAntwerp said.

"Oh my God, we are going to teach this cornoraphy, which is going to be crazy," Nappi said.

"And you think I can do this?" Thomas asked.

"Absolutely, if I can do it, you can," Nappi said.

In order to learn the corn kick line, the most important thing is to secure ears of corn. Each person holds one ear of corn in each hand and stands shoulder to shoulder.

Much like the Radio City Rockettes, the corn kick line uses ears of corn to portray the motions of legs dancing on stage.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas learned the corn kick line for Shucked. DCPA

The number is popular among the audience and always gets a laugh and applause.

Shucked, and the corn kick line, will be playing the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Oct. 19. Tickets are available online.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.