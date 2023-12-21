Colorado shootout: Deputy hurt, suspect dead in Adams County confrontation

A Colorado deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm or leg by a wanted suspect. It happened late Wednesday night in Adams County on the 8100 block of West Leona Drive, and the suspect was killed.

So far it's not what clear exactly what led up to the shooting, which happened at a house. The identity of the wanted suspect hasn't been released.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office described the deputy's condition as "stable" in an overnight Facebook post.