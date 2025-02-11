Police respond to report of shots fired at Dayton light rail station in southern part of Denver metro area

Crime tape can be seen surrounding the parking lot of RTD's Dayton Station on Tuesday afternoon after a reported shooting. The light rail station is located in Greenwood Village next to Cherry Creek State Park in the southern part of Denver metro area.

Officers from Denver police and Aurora police joined with Greenwood Village police in the response at Dayton Station.

The light rail lines were impacted for a brief time by the investigation. Commuters were being taken by bus to get to their connections. By 4:25 p.m. trains appeared to be back moving through the station as normal.

Although classes are done for the day, campuses of several schools nearby, including Cherry Creek High School, were put on secure status.