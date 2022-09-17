Shooting in Old Town Fort Collins sends one to the hospital

Fort Collins police report that at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, foot patrol officers hear multiple gunshots in the area of South College Avenue and East Oak Street. When they got to the scene, the officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. They provided medical care to the victim, who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation indicates that the shooting happened after both people has gotten into an argument earlier in the evening. The initial disagreement escalated to the point where one person was shot. Fort Collins police say that detectives have identified and contacted those involved in the shooting, however, no one is in custody at this time. Fort Collins police told CBS Colorado that they are looking at whether the shooting was a self-defense situation, and what charges if any would be appropriate in the case.

"Old Town is a special place to many of us who live in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado. It is a place to come and enjoy our friends, family, and many of the local businesses we love," said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in a news release. "There is no place for violence anywhere in our city but it is especially problematic in a busy location that puts so many innocent people at risk."