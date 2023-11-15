Denver motorcycle bar shootout: 2 alleged shooters identified, face first degree murder charges

The two men who are suspected of shooting several people outside a motorcycle bar in northeast Denver this month are facing first degree murder charges. The Denver District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that Shon McPherson and Todd Washington are the suspects in the double fatal shooting.

Seven people were hit by bullets when the shots rang out on Nov. 5 in the Park Hill neighborhood outside Hell's Lovers bar at 5514 East 33rd Avenue. McPherson and Washington were among those who sustained gunshot wounds. Three others were hurt and Michael David, 43, and Joshua Batts, 39, were killed.

DA Beth McCann said in a prepared statement that the "senseless" shooting was a case of the suspects trying "to solve disputes with firearms," which indicates prosecutors believe McPherson and Washington were shooting at each other.

McPherson and Washington each face numerous counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

A sign outside the bar shortly after the crime read "PRIVATE CLUB H.L. M.C." It's not clear if the suspects are members of the Hell's Lovers motorcycle gang.