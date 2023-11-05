6 injured, 1 killed, in shooting outside bar in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood

An adult male is dead and six other people are in hospitals following an early morning shooting in central Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Five men and a woman are among the injured. The extend of there injuries was not publicized by the department.

"There's evidence of multiple guns being fired," DPD stated in a social media post about the shooting.

UPDATE: 7 total shooting victims have been confirmed, one of them, an adult male has been pronounced deceased. There's evidence of multiple guns being fired. The circumstances remain under investigation. Anyone with info is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 5, 2023

Doug Schepman, a DPD spokesman, told CBS News Colorado at 8 a.m. it isn't clear whether any suspects are at large or if the gunfire came only from those who were injured.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of East 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street. People in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots.

An officer at the scene told a CBS News Colorado staffer that the incident apparently happened outside a Hell's Lovers bar. That organization is described as a "one percenter" group originating in Chicago and with chapters in eight states. "One percenters" claim to be the one percent of motorcycle gangs which do not abide by laws, according to the National Library of Medicine's definition. The NLM stated in 2014 that members of such gangs present a threat to hospital staff in emergency rooms.

Nineteen members of the "Hell's Lovers" Denver chapter were arrested in January 2012 on federal firearms and drug charges.

