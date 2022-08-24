Colorado hosts various music festivals all year long, but a festival this weekend prides itself on being fully accessible to any and everyone.

The Shine Music Festival features 14 bands playing live music and innovative technology to make sure everyone can enjoy the shows. Even the festival T-shirts are inclusive, with a braille print on the sleeve.

Mike Sherrill's company, TH!S, designed the shirts.

"We're very familiar with music," Sherrill said. "We do a lot of work for bands and a lot of merchandise and graphics for bands and that kind of thing. But this is cool because it's definitely a specific type of clientele, customer and fan base that we haven't really been able to market directly to. This is a way to do that specifically for them, which is cool."

CBS News Colorado is a proud sponsor of the Shine Music Festival. It's Saturday, August 27, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Denver's Civic Center Park.