Shilo Sanders transfers to Colorado: Ex-Jackson State DB reunites with father Deion, brother Shedeur

By Shehan Jeyarajah

(CBS SPORTS) - Defensive back Shilo Sanders will officially follow his father and brother to Colorado from Jackson State. Sanders, who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to the Buffaloes Saturday night in a Twitter video.

Shilo Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Sanders previously entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17, 2022, the same day as his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado was always the expected destination after his father, Deion Sanders, left Jackson State for the Buffaloes. However, Shilo Sanders waited to make his transfer official until he graduated with his degree from Jackson State on May 1.

In his Twitter announcement, Sanders appeared in the No. 21 jersey made famous by his father:

The elder Sanders brother started his career at South Carolina before joining the Tigers in 2021. In two years, he posted 59 tackles, 12 passes defended and five interceptions. Jackson State went a combined 12-3 over his two seasons on campus with back-to-back SWAC championships.

Sanders is just the newest addition in one of the wildest roster flips in college football history. He becomes the 48th transfer added to the roster and 69th new player overall with high school and JUCO players included. Eight joined the Buffaloes from Jackson State, including Shedeur; however, fellow Jackson State defensive back transfer Tayvion Beasley leads a handful of initial transfers who have since left the program.