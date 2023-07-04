Watch CBS News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch postpones some fireworks shows

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Three fireworks shows set for Tuesday night were postponed because of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The severe weather threat is in effect until 11 p.m. 

Golden, Estes Park and Highlands Ranch all postponed their professional fireworks shows. There are several other shows still planned for Tuesday night. 

Estes Park postponed its fireworks show until July 15 at 9:30 p.m. The other two have not released dates on when the fireworks shows will be rescheduled. 

Click here for a complete list of professional fireworks shows along the Front Range. 

