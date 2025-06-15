Severe storms possible in northeast Colorado today

Storms today, record heat later: What to expect in Colorado this week

A surge of moisture and strong surface heating will create favorable conditions for severe storms, particularly across the northeast corner of the state. Storms may bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated landspouts.

The Denver metro area and I-25 corridor will likely stay on the drier side, with only a few isolated showers expected. Denver International Airport reached a high of 92 degrees on Saturday, and we could hit the mid-90s again today and Monday.

Due to the hot, dry and windy weather a Red Flag Warning is posted for northwest Colorado today and on Monday a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

High-based storms could form again Monday across the foothills and eastern plains, but coverage is expected to remain limited.

A cooler weather system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures down and improving rain chances, particularly for the Denver metro and eastern plains.

A strong upper ridge will build, bringing potentially record-breaking heat Thursday through Saturday. Some forecasts suggest temperatures over 100 degrees in the Denver metro area, possibly flirting with all-time June records.