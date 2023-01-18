Several school districts cancel classes Wednesday ahead of Winter Storm

Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado

Winter storm on track to have a big impact on Colorado

Several school districts across Colorado have canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools have canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7-14 inches in some parts of the state.

Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others.

LINK: CBS News Colorado School Closings

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.