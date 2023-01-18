Watch CBS News
Snowfall running above normal for this month, Denver's sees largest January snow total on record since 1992

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

If it seems like it has been a snowy month and a snowy winter season - it has! We are running 5.6 inches above normal for snowfall in January and we are running 4.1 inches above normal for the season.  

Large snowstorms in January are unique.  Typically January is the 6th snowiest month of the year, on average. Normally, Denver's snowiest months of the year are March and April. 

Denver picked up 8.6 inches of snow by early Wednesday, officially making it the city's largest January snowstorm since 1992. 

And more snow is on the way! We could see another system move through the state on Friday and another storm system on Sunday into Monday. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

