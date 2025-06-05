Several RTD lines in Denver metro area suspended due to lightning strike, some lines delayed

Another round of severe weather possible for Denver and eastern Colorado on Friday

Another round of severe weather possible for Denver and eastern Colorado on Friday

Another round of severe weather possible for Denver and eastern Colorado on Friday

Light rail service to several lines in the Denver metro area was suspended Thursday due to a lightning strike.

Officials said service to Arapahoe, Orchard, Belleview and Dayton stations will remain suspended until the storm clears. E Line, H Line and R Line are also experiencing up to 30-minute delays due to the lightning strike.

RTD officials urged the public to take bus routes to their destinations. The RTD trip planner can help travelers plan their routes.