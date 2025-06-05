Watch CBS News
Local News

Several RTD lines in Denver metro area suspended due to lightning strike, some lines delayed

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Another round of severe weather possible for Denver and eastern Colorado on Friday
Another round of severe weather possible for Denver and eastern Colorado on Friday 03:18

Light rail service to several lines in the Denver metro area was suspended Thursday due to a lightning strike.

Officials said service to Arapahoe, Orchard, Belleview and Dayton stations will remain suspended until the storm clears. E Line, H Line and R Line are also experiencing up to 30-minute delays due to the lightning strike.

RTD officials urged the public to take bus routes to their destinations. The RTD trip planner can help travelers plan their routes.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.