Several rounds of snow to hit Colorado's mountains, near-treacherous travel expected at times across Interstate 70

Near-treacherous travel is expected at times across Interstate 70 as several rounds of snow hit the mountains of Colorado.

On-and-off waves of snow are expected through the weekend and even early next week across the mountains. This coincides with the busiest next seven to 10 days of the ski season, as many celebrate the new year at the ski resorts. Increased travel on I-70 combined with over a foot of snow in some areas will likely create messy travel through Monday.

The current forecast will bring up to 1-and-a-half feet of snow to portions of I-70. This is great news for ski resorts -- as it's been a terribly slow month in terms of snow -- but bad news for travelers. Travel will deteriorate west of Georgetown to Glenwood Springs, a 113 mile stretch of the major interstate.

File photo of a Colorado ski resort

The hardest hit areas will be the Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass, which are both forecasted to pick up anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow. Winds will also gust in excess of 50 mph at times.

Actively falling snow and blowing snow will create very limited visibility Friday afternoon and evening.

While all of this is going on across the mountains, Denver will be mild and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.