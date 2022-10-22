Wanted suspect Sergio Marquez Jr. in Brighton may have handcuffs dangling off his wrist

Wanted suspect in Brighton may have handcuffs dangling off his wrist

Wanted suspect in Brighton may have handcuffs dangling off his wrist

Police in Brighton conducted a search on Friday for a 36-year-old man in the Eastgate Village area. He was later identified as Sergio Marquez Jr.

They said the suspect had a pair of handcuffs dangling off one of his wrists. He is wanted on charges including assault on a peace officer and kidnapping.

Anyone who spots Marquez is asked to call 911. He was described as being a stocky built Hispanic man.