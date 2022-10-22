Watch CBS News
Wanted suspect Sergio Marquez Jr. in Brighton may have handcuffs dangling off his wrist

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Brighton conducted a search on Friday for a 36-year-old man in the Eastgate Village area. He was later identified as Sergio Marquez Jr.

They said the suspect had a pair of handcuffs dangling off one of his wrists. He is wanted on charges including assault on a peace officer and kidnapping.

Anyone who spots Marquez is asked to call 911. He was described as being a stocky built Hispanic man.

