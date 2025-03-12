Sen. John Hickenlooper hosts virtual town hall, calls it "the toughest one he's ever done"

Sen. John Hickenlooper hosted a virtual town hall for Colorado residents on Wednesday night.

CBS



Colorado's junior senator, a Democrat, answered questions on everything from what he's doing to protect our public lands to helping rural veterans. Included among the subjects he discussed where what he's doing to protect Social Security, IRAs and government-funded science.

"This is the toughest town hall I've ever done," Hickenlooper said. "Every question makes my stomach churn. These are cuts that aren't just foolish and irresponsible. They're really painful to know what's going on."

You can watch Hickenlooper's entire town hall below: